Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 TO $1.35 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.42

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 REVENUE $906.4 MILLION VERSUS $1.1 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.20 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 RAILCAR DELIVERIES OF 20,500, COMPARED TO DELIVERIES OF 18,395 RAILCARS IN 2017