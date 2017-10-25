FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:43 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.90 to $1.25

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.35 to $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $973.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $957.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.41 to $1.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinity Industries -rail group expects fy 2018 deliveries of about 20,000 railcars, of which about 65% was in backlog at Q3 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.