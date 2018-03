March 19 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - RESTATEMENT ALSO DECREASES MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY FROM $1.0 BILLION TO $750 MILLION