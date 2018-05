May 9 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management LP:

* TRINITY INVESTMENTS, WALTON STREET CAPITAL AND OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ACQUIRE THE HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT

* TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC - CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV

* TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC - ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: