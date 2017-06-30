FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror expects FY results to be in line with expectations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 30, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror expects FY results to be in line with expectations

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc:

* Trading update

* Board anticipates that interim and full year results will be in line with our expectations

* Group revenue is expected to fall by 9% on a like for like basis over 26 week period

* Publishing revenue expected to fall 10%; print to fall 12%; offset by digital which grew by 5% for 26 week period

* Advertising decline was affected by our strong performance over European championship in 2016 in 26 week period

* Secured a five year print and distribution contract for guardian and observer newspapers from early 2018

* Process of settling claims and structure and quantum of legal fees for claimants required provision for settling matters to be increased by £7.5 million

* "Anticipate that second half will show improving revenue momentum as we benefit from initiatives implemented during first half of year" - Simon Fox, chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.