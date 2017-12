Dec 15 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc:

* ‍EXPECTS PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS IS EXPECTED TO FALL BY 9 PCT IN Q4​

* ‍EXPERIENCED IMPROVING TRENDS IN PUBLISHING DIGITAL DISPLAY AND TRANSACTIONAL REVENUES WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY 20% IN FINAL QUARTER​