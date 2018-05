May 3 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror PLC:

* BOARD ANTICIPATES PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS GROUP REVENUE FOR 4 MONTHS TO APRIL 29 FELL BY 9%

* CONFIDENT THAT 2018 WILL BE ANOTHER YEAR OF PROGRESS