Nov 9 (Reuters) - Trinity Ltd

* Co to allot and issue 846 million subscription shares to Shandong Ruyi International Fashion Industry Investment at HK$1.20 per share​

* Gross proceeds from subscription of of HK$2,215 million​

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 A.M. On 10 Nov​