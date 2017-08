Aug 14 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Trinseo announces offering of senior notes to refinance existing indebtedness

* Trinseo Sa - ‍intends to raise $450 million in gross proceeds through offering of senior notes due 2025 by its units

* Trinseo-‍net proceeds from notes offering, term loan borrowings will be used to repay issuers' 6.375% senior notes (EUR), 6.750% senior notes (USD), each due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: