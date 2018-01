Jan 29 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa:

* TRINSEO PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TRINSEO SA - Q4 2017 NET INCOME IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $117 MILLION AND $121 MILLION

* TRINSEO SA - ADJUSTED EBITDA IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $167 MILLION AND $172 MILLION FOR Q4 2017

* TRINSEO SA SAYS "Q4 BENEFITED" FROM FAVORABLE PRE-TAX NET TIMING IMPACT OF ABOUT $15 MILLION VERSUS MINIMAL EXPECTED NET TIMING IMPACT ESTIMATE