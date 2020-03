BRIEF-Trio Industrial Electronics Group Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 On Co's Business

March 16 (Reuters) - Trio Industrial Electronics Group Ltd :

* PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN NANSHA DISTRICT EXPERIENCED TEMPORARY DECREASE IN PRODUCTION DUE TO COVID-19

* EXPECTED THAT PRODUCTION & DELIVERIES WILL MORE OR LESS RESUME TO NORMAL LEVEL IN Q2 OF 2020

* CERTAIN SCHEDULED SUPPLIES TO & DELIVERIES FROM GROUP WERE ALSO AFFECTED BY TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS

* PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN NANSHA DISTRICT, PRC HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY PROLONGED WORK SUSPENSION & REDUCED WORKFORCE MOBILITY

* CERTAIN CUSTOMERS AGREED TO POSTPONE DELIVERY, NONE OF SALES ORDERS PLACED HAS BEEN CANCELLED BECAUSE OF COVID-19