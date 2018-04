April 20 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc:

* TRIPADVISOR ACQUIRES BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING EXPERIENCES SECTOR FURTHER ONLINE

* TRIPADVISOR INC - TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED.

* TRIPADVISOR INC - BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM