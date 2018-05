May 8 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc:

* QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $361.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY HOTEL REVENUE WAS $299 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $15 MILLION

* DURING Q1, RECORDED INCREMENTAL $5 MILLION TAX EXPENSE FOR MANDATORY TRANSITION TAX ON ACCUMULATED FOREIGN EARNINGS