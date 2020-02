Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trip.com Group Ltd:

* TRIP.COM GROUP RESCHEDULES THE ANNOUNCEMENT DATE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO MARCH 18, 2020

* TRIP.COM - RESCHEDULED ANNOUNCEMENT DATE OF Q4 & FY 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO EVOLVING SITUATION BROUGHT ON BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA