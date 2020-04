April 14 (Reuters) - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp :

* TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP - SOLD 42,406 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES IN 2019

* TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP - HAS AMPLE LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE HEADROOM ON $400 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS - BUSINESS HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO VARYING DEGREES, LEADING TO REVENUE DEFERRALS