Feb 24 (Reuters) - Triple I Logistics PCL:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 164.5 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 149.7 MILLION BAHT

* FY REVENUE FROM SERVICES 2.70 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.76 BILLION BAHT

* ANTICIPATES THAT AIR FREIGHT COST WILL INCREASE DUE TO DECREASE IN NUMBER OF FLIGHTS FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN H1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: