May 7 (Reuters) - Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC :

* TRIPLE POINT SOC.HSG - RENTAL RECEIPT UPDATE AND NAV AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT SAYS100% OF RENT DUE FOR Q1 2020 HAS BEEN RECEIVED AND 95% OF RENT DUE FOR APRIL 2020 HAS BEEN RECEIVED TO DATE

* TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC - NAV AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS 105.67P PER ORDINARY SHARE, UP 0.28% COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: