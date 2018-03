March 23 (Reuters) - Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc :

* TOTAL OF 47,500,000 C SHARES WILL BE ISSUED RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £47.5 MILLION

* ‍33,005,715 C SHARES WILL BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO OPEN OFFER, 815,150 C SHARES WILL BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION​