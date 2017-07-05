FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Triple-S Management ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Triple-S Management ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Triple-s Management Corp:

* Triple-S Management Corp - ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension​

* Triple-S Management - ASES will increase payment to triple-s Salud from a rate of $165.93 to $183.38 per member per month for metro north region

* Triple-S management - agreed to extend contract with Puerto Rico Health insurance administration for 3-month period beginning July 1, ending Sept 30

* Triple-S Management Corp - extension is intended to ensure continuity of services while parties conclude negotiations for renewal of contract

* Triple-S Management Corp - under contract extension, ases will increase its payment to triple-s salud from $138.37 to $148.99 PMPM for west region

* Triple-S Management Corp - new rates will also apply for remainder of 2017-2018 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

