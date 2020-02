Feb 27 (Reuters) - Triple-S Management Corp:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $3.62 BILLION TO $3.66 BILLION

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT- AS OF DEC 31, TRIPLE-S PROPIEDAD, CO'S P&C UNIT, PAID CUMULATIVE AMOUNT OF $729 MILLION IN CLAIMS, EXPENSES RELATED TO HURRICANE MARÍA