BRIEF-Triple-S Management Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.60

May 8 (Reuters) - Triple-S Management Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $770.2 MILLION

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MILLION AND $86 MILLION

* TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT - CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MILLION AND $164 MILLION