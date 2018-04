April 5 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT AB:

* TRIPPEL MEDIA CHOOSES NET INSIGHT’S SYE STREAMING SERVICE, POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE, TO HANDLE LIVE STREAMING FOR THEIR INTERACTIVE TRIVIA AND LIVE EVENT APP PLATFORM PRIMETIME.

* ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE