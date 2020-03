BRIEF-Tristel & Byotrol Collaborate To Create Surface Disinfectant For Hospitals

March 23 (Reuters) - Tristel Plc:

* TRISTEL PLC - ENTERED INTO A KNOW-HOW LICENCE AND COMMERCIAL COLLABORATION WITH BYOTROL

* TRISTEL PLC - TRISTEL WILL MANUFACTURE ALL PRODUCTS DERIVING FROM FORMULATIONS, WHILST BYOTROL WILL SUPPLY ACTIZONE MATERIAL

* TRISTEL PLC - BYOTROL WILL RECEIVE PAYMENTS FROM TRISTEL BASED UPON VOLUMES MANUFACTURED AND PRODUCT SALES

* TRISTEL - JOINTLY DEVELOPED FORMULATION TO CREATE SURFACE DISINFECTANT PRODUCT FOR HOSPITALS