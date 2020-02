BRIEF-Tristel Says Interim Dividend Of 2.34p Per Share

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Tristel PLC:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO 14.6 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.34P PER SHARE (2018: 2.04P), UP 15%

* HY PBT BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS UP 25% TO £3.0M (2018: £2.4M). UNADJUSTED PBT OF £2.8M (£2.2M)

* BELIEVE CO HAS ADEQUATE CONTINGENCY PLANS IN PLACE IN EVENT OF A NO-DEAL DEPARTURE

* TRISTEL, ON COVID-19 SAYS, CO SELLS DISINFECTANTS TO CHINA BUT HAVE NO SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO SUPPLY OF COMPONENTS FOR PRODUCTS FROM CHINA

* COVID-19 TO INFLUENCE GREATER INVESTMENT IN INFECTION PREVENTION & CONTROL; SEES SIGNIFICANT MACRO FACTORS TO SUPPORT CO'S PROGRESS