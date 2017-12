Dec 18 (Reuters) - Trisura Group Ltd:

* TRISURA GROUP ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND SPLIT​

* TRISURA GROUP-‍1 FOR 10 CONSOLIDATION OF SHARES FOLLOWED BY 10 TO 1 SHARE SPLIT TO BE EFFECTIVE PRIOR TO DEC 21 MARKET OPEN FOR SHARES HELD AT DEC 20 CLOSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: