* TRISURA GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES C$42.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF C$7.5 MILLION

* TRISURA GROUP LTD - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY, ON BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING BASIS, 907,500 COMMON SHARES OF CO AT PRICE OF $46.85 PER COMMON SHARE

* TRISURA GROUP - CONCURRENTLY WITH CLOSING OF OFFERING, CO WILL ISSUE, SELL 160,100 COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT OFFERING PRICE