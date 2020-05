May 11 (Reuters) - Trisura Group Ltd:

* TRISURA GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING TO C$52.5 MILLION AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF C$7.5 MILLION

* TRISURA GROUP LTD - HAS INCREASED SIZE OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING TO 1.1 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT PRICE OF $46.85 PER COMMON SHARE