May 6 (Reuters) - Trisura Group Ltd:

* TRISURA GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* TRISURA GROUP LTD - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$41.5 MILLION VERSUS $28.4 MILLION

* TRISURA GROUP LTD - QTRLY EPS $0.94

* TRISURA GROUP LTD - QUARTER-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.23, DOWN 1.6% FROM $21.58 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: