Nov 10 (Reuters) - Trisura Group Ltd

* Trisura Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Trisura Group Ltd qtrly ‍gross premiums written C$36.1 million versus C$31.6 million

* Trisura Group Ltd - qtrly ‍earnings per common share, basic and diluted C$0.35​

* Trisura Group Ltd says ‍Trisura's net investment income in Q3 2017 was C$2.1 million compared to C$1.8 million in Q3 2016​