July 8 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit PLC:

* TRITAX BIG BOX - EXPECT THAT 97% OF Q3 2020 RENTS WILL BE COLLECTED BY END OF AUGUST 2020

* TRITAX BIG BOX - 96% OF Q2 2020 RENT WAS PAID WITHIN RESPECTIVE QUARTER

* TRITAX BIG BOX - OF 4% OF Q2 2020 RENT NOT PAID WITHIN PERIOD, WE EXPECT 1% TO BE PAID IMMINENTLY

* TRITAX BIG BOX - TO DATE, NO RENT-FREE PERIODS OR RENT REDUCTIONS HAVE BEEN AGREED ACROSS PORTFOLIO