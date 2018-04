April 19 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit PLC:

* COMPLETION OF PLACING ANNOUNCED ON 18 APRIL 2018, WHICH WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED.

* TOTAL OF 109.3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CO HAVE BEEN PLACED BY JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LTD

* PLACING AT A PRICE OF 142.25 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £155.6 MILLION