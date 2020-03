March 16 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit PLC:

* TRITAX BIG BOX REIT - OFFICES OF TAYLOR WESSING LLP HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED AS A PRECAUTION DUE TO COVID-19

* TRITAX BIG BOX REIT - PRESENTATION FOR ANALYSTS WILL NOW ONLY BE ACCESSIBLE VIA A LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST