BRIEF-Tritax Eurobox Says It Has Temporarily Paused Investments And Material New Expenditure

April 29 (Reuters) - Tritax EuroBox PLC:

* TRITAX EUROBOX PLC TRITAX EUROBOX -BOXE - STATEMENT ON COVID-19 AND NOTICE OF HY RESULTS

* TRITAX EUROBOX PLC - HAVE TEMPORARILY PAUSED INVESTMENTS AND MATERIAL NEW EXPENDITURE

* TRITAX EUROBOX PLC - ALL RENTS DUE FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 HAVE BEEN COLLECTED

* TRITAX EUROBOX PLC - HAS SUPPORTED TWO TENANTS BY TEMPORARILY DELAYING SOME OF THEIR RENTAL PAYMENTS BY FORMALLY AGREEING STAGED PAYMENT PLANS

* TRITAX EUROBOX PLC - STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH A THIRD TENANT ON RENTAL PAYMENTS