May 18 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* TRITON AND KKR SELL MEHILÄINEN TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

* KKR - FUNDS ADVISED BY TRITON, KKR ANNOUNCED SALE OF MEHILÄINEN, LEADING PROVIDER OF PVT HEALTH CARE, SOCIAL SERVICES IN FINLAND, TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE UNDISCLOSED