2 months ago
BRIEF-Triton international ltd says unit entered into an amendment with respect to credit agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Triton international ltd says unit entered into an amendment with respect to credit agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd

* Triton International Ltd - unit entered into an amendment with respect to credit agreement, dated as of April 15, 2016 - SEC filing

* Triton International Ltd - June 2017 amendment amended TCIL credit agreement to increase revolving credit limit from $600 million to $1.025 billion

* Triton international ltd - JUNE 2017 amendment amended TCIL credit agreement to change maturity from APRIL 15, 2021 to JUNE 16, 2022

* Triton International Ltd - as of june 16, 2017, interest rate under TCIL credit agreement is libor plus 2.00% and advance rate is 83.33% Source text - (bit.ly/2tSUoef) Further company coverage:

