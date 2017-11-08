BRIEF-Triton International posts qtrly EPS of $0.96

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd

* Triton international limited reports third quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.81​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.75​

* Qtrly adjusted pre-tax earnings per share ‍$0.96​

* Qtrly ‍total leasing revenues $302.1 million versus $247.8 million

* “Expect low inventory of available containers will keep market conditions firm​”

* Expect our utilization will remain near peak levels during Q4​

* Expect adjusted pre-tax income will increase from Q3 to Q4​