FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Triton International posts qtrly EPS of $0.96
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Triton International posts qtrly EPS of $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd

* Triton international limited reports third quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.81​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.75​

* Qtrly adjusted pre-tax earnings per share ‍$0.96​

* Qtrly ‍total leasing revenues $302.1 million versus $247.8 million

* “Expect low inventory of available containers will keep market conditions firm​”

* Expect our utilization will remain near peak levels during Q4​

* Expect adjusted pre-tax income will increase from Q3 to Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.