BRIEF-Triton International Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.99

May 4 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd:

* TRITON INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.99 AND INCREASES THE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND $0.07 TO $0.52

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO INCREASE GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* TRITON - CONTAINER PICK-UP ACTIVITY WAS SOLID AND DROP-OFFS WERE EXCEPTIONALLY LOW LEADING TO AVERAGE UTILIZATION OF 98.6% FOR Q1

* QTRLY TOTAL LEASING REVENUES $315.1 MILLION VERSUS $265.6 MILLION

* TRITON INTERNATIONAL - EXPECT MARKET CONDITIONS TO REMAIN FAVORABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: