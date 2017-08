Aug 8 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd

* Triton International Limited reports second quarter 2017 results and declares $0.45 quarterly dividend

* Qtrly net income per share - diluted $0.62

* Qtrly total leasing revenues $281.9 million versus $265.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $279.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S