April 9 (Reuters) - Triumph Bancorp Inc:

* TRIUMPH BANCORP ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK WITH A TARGETED TRANSACTION SIZE OF $175 MILLION

* TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: