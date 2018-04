BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp And Interstate Capital Corp

April 9 (Reuters) - Triumph Bancorp Inc:

* TRIUMPH BANCORP TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP. AND INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

* TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP.

* UPON CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, INTERSTATE CAPITAL WILL OPERATE AS INTERSTATE CAPITAL, A TRIUMPH COMPANY

* SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

* ENTRY INTO DEAL BY ADVANCE BUSINESS CAPITAL D/B/A TRIUMPH BUSINESS CAPITAL TO BUY TRANSPORTATION FACTORING ASSETS OF INTERSTATE CAPITAL