BRIEF-Triumph Composite Work For Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended In Long-Term Contract

April 25 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc:

* TRIUMPH COMPOSITE WORK FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER EXTENDED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACT

* TRIUMPH - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES' BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787