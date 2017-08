BRIEF-Triumph Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04

July 26 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph Group reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $781.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $805.1 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion

* Management reaffirms net sales guidance of $3.1 to $3.2 billion and expects sales growth in fiscal 2019

* Expects fiscal year 2018 free cash use of $450 to $500 million