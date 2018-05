BRIEF-Triumph Group Says Reached Agreements For Divestiture Of Three Businesses

May 14 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc:

* TRIUMPH GROUP ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON DIVESTITURE PROGRESS

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MILLION IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* TRIUMPH GROUP - ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD

* TRIUMPH GROUP - ON MAY 11 SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES LONG AND LARGE MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES - LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC

* TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPERATIONS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: