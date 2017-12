BRIEF-Triumph Group Says To Combine Precision Components With Aerospace Structures

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc:

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - TRIUMPH GROUP TO COMBINE PRECISION COMPONENTS WITH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - PETE WICK TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF AEROSPACE STRUCTURES

* TRIUMPH GROUP - INTENDS TO COMBINE AEROSPACE STRUCTURES & PRECISION COMPONENTS INTO ONE BUSINESS UNIT, “AEROSPACE STRUCTURES,” EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018

* TRIUMPH GROUP INC - BEGINNING WITH Q4 OF FISCAL 2018, TRIUMPH WILL REPORT ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER THREE MARKET-FOCUSED BUSINESS UNIT STRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: