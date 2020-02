BRIEF-Trivago Expects Double-Digit Revenue Decline In Developed Europe For Q1 And Q2 2020

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:

* TRIVAGO NV - RELEASES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* TRIVAGO NV - “LOOKING AT 2020, WE DO NOT EXPECT THE INDUSTRY DYNAMICS TO CHANGE SIGNIFICANTLY”

* TRIVAGO - BELIEVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS RESULTING FROM NEW ENTRANTS WILL CONTINUE BUT WILL HAVE SMALL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CO IN 2020 - SEC FILING

* TRIVAGO - FOR 2020, ANTICIPATE RECALIBRATION OF MARKETING MIX, IMPROVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY IN PERFORMANCE MARKETING CHANNELS

* TRIVAGO - FOR 2020, ANTICIPATE REDUCTION IN ADVERTISER CONCENTRATION

* TRIVAGO - WILL CONDUCT SERIES OF LARGE-SCALE TESTS IN H1 2020 TO FINE TUNE STRATEGY AND MOVE AHEAD IN H2 2020

* TRIVAGO - LARGE-SCALE TESTS MAY LEAD TO DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE DECLINE IN DEVELOPED EUROPE FOR THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* TRIVAGO - BELIEVE THAT THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS VOLUMES, IN PARTICULAR ON ROW SEGMENT

* TRIVAGO - BELIEVE ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE POSITIVE IN H1 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2OLEMpH) Further company coverage: