April 5 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:‍​

* TRIVAGO NV SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDERS MAY OFFER UP TO 110.8 MILLION ADSS, REPRESENTING CLASS A SHARES‍​

* TRIVAGO NV FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION – SEC FILING