Feb 7 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:

* TRIVAGO NV QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED TO €181.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO €169.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016‍​

* TRIVAGO NV - THE NUMBER OF QUALIFIED REFERRALS INCREASED TO 139.3 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017, OR 14% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* TRIVAGO NV QTRLY NET LOSS WAS €9.6 MILLION COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF €0.1 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016