April 25 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:

* TRIVAGO REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS: INCREASE IN QUALIFIED REFERRALS LEADS TO BROADLY STABLE REVENUES

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 3 PERCENT TO EUR 259.4 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO A GROWTH TRAJECTORY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, LEADING TO OVERALL FLAT REVENUES IN 2018 VERSUS 2017

* CONSTRUCTION OF NEW HEADQUARTERS IN DÜSSELDORF IS ON TRACK

* NET LOSS WAS EUR 21.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF EUR 7.7 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017