March 25 (Reuters) - Troax Group AB (publ):

* TROAX GROUP AB: ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019, CHANGE OF DATE FOR THE AGM 2020 AND INFORMATION ABOUT THE SITUATION RELATED TO THE CORONA VIRUS

* TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL) - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOARD DECISION TO PROPOSE TO AGM A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE REMAINS FIXED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TROAX GROUP AB (PUBL) - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO POSPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO JUNE 25, 2020