March 7 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc:

* TRONC, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2.3 PERCENT TO $435 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE MONTHLY UNIQUE VISITORS OF 79.3 MILLION IN Q4 2017, UP 40%​

* ‍DIGITAL ONLY SUBSCRIBERS WERE 320,000 IN Q4 2017, UP 100%​